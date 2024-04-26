Sports

Pakistani squash prodigies grab silver at ‘Junior Squash Championship’ in Doha

By Staff Report

DOHA: Pakistani squash sensations Abdullah Zaman and Ahmad Ali Naz clinched silver medals at the Junior Squash Championship in Doha. Despite fierce competition, the dynamic duo showcased exceptional skills, representing Pakistan with pride and determination on the international stage.

Hailing from a lineage of squash greatness, the Zaman brothers, grandsons of legendary player Qamar Zaman, continue to uphold the family legacy with their remarkable performances. Abdullah Zaman’s younger brother, Ryan Zaman, also made waves in the under-11 category, reaching the semi-finals with flair.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association showered praise on the young athletes, highlighting their strategic brilliance and dedication to the game. As Abdullah Zaman and Ahmad Ali Naz carve their path to success, their journey promises to inspire a new generation of squash enthusiasts across Pakistan.

With the Qatar Junior Squash Championship providing a global platform for budding talents, the event stands as a beacon of opportunity for aspiring players worldwide to elevate their careers to unprecedented heights.

Previous article
Pakistan rejects unfounded claims by Indian leaders regarding IIOJK
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PML-N, PPP strike reconciliatory tone in Senate as opposition decries ‘political...

ISLAMABAD: As PPP Senator Sherry Rehman and PML-N’s Irfan Siddiqui struck a reconciliatory tone with the opposition on Friday, PTI’s Ali Zafar lamented the...

Greatest Pakistani Batsmen of All Time

SIC is second largest party in Lower House of Parliament, ECP tells NA secretariat

The evolving landscape of Pakistan-Iran relations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.