Pakistani squash prodigies grab silver at ‘Junior Squash Championship’ in Doha

DOHA: Pakistani squash sensations Abdullah Zaman and Ahmad Ali Naz clinched silver medals at the Junior Squash Championship in Doha. Despite fierce competition, the dynamic duo showcased exceptional skills, representing Pakistan with pride and determination on the international stage.

Hailing from a lineage of squash greatness, the Zaman brothers, grandsons of legendary player Qamar Zaman, continue to uphold the family legacy with their remarkable performances. Abdullah Zaman’s younger brother, Ryan Zaman, also made waves in the under-11 category, reaching the semi-finals with flair.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association showered praise on the young athletes, highlighting their strategic brilliance and dedication to the game. As Abdullah Zaman and Ahmad Ali Naz carve their path to success, their journey promises to inspire a new generation of squash enthusiasts across Pakistan.

With the Qatar Junior Squash Championship providing a global platform for budding talents, the event stands as a beacon of opportunity for aspiring players worldwide to elevate their careers to unprecedented heights.