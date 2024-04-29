PCB to unveil T20 World Cup 2024 squad soon

LAHORE: The anticipation builds as the T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, with sources indicating that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is on the verge of unveiling the Green Shirts’ squad for the mega-event in the near future.

Reportedly, the PCB will also disclose the squad for Pakistan’s upcoming tours to Ireland and England in May within the next couple of days. An 18-member team is expected to be announced for these forthcoming matches.

The timing of this announcement coincides with New Zealand’s revelation of their 16-member squad for the T20 World Cup, heightening the excitement and speculation surrounding team compositions.

Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has set a deadline of May 1 for teams to submit their squads for the tournament, which commences in June. While alterations are permissible until May 25, any subsequent changes necessitate ICC approval.

As Pakistan’s national side prepares to depart for Ireland on May 7, there are indications that the PCB may organize a brief training camp for the team prior to their departure.

The itinerary includes three T20Is against Ireland followed by a four-match T20I series against England. Subsequently, the Men in Green will journey to the United States for the World Cup.

It’s worth mentioning that significant changes have recently occurred within the team management, with the appointments of Gary Kirsten from South Africa and Australia’s Jason Gillespie as white-ball and red-ball coaches, respectively. Additionally, former cricketer Azhar Mahmood will serve as assistant coach for both formats.

The upcoming matches for Pakistan include:

Tour of Ireland:

May 10: First T20I at Clontarf

May 12: Second T20I at Clontarf

May 14: Third T20I at Clontarf

Tour of England:

May 22: First T20I at Leeds

May 25: Second T20I at Birmingham

May 28: Third T20I at Cardiff

May 30: Fourth T20I at The Oval

T20 World Cup 2024: