CTD arrests four ‘terrorists’ involved in Bisham suicide attack on Chinese engineers

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) announced significant progress on Monday, revealing the arrest of four key operatives affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) in connection with the Besham terror attack that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals last month.

The attack, which occurred on March 26, involved a vehicle-borne suicide bomber targeting a convoy escorting Chinese engineers in the remote Besham area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The explosion resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including the driver of the targeted vehicle.

The Chinese engineers, en route to their camp in Dasu from Islamabad, were struck by an explosive-laden vehicle on the Karakoram Highway near Lahore Nala. According to a statement from the Chinese Embassy, the attack targeted a bus belonging to a Chinese company working on the Dasu Hydropower Project.

Confirming the involvement of the TTP, the CTD disclosed that the attack was carried out with support from the terrorist organization. Investigations revealed that the suicide bomber was brought from Afghanistan, and the explosives-laden vehicle was transported through Chaman to DaraZinda town in Dera Ismail Khan district for a sum of Rs0.25 million.

Among the arrested individuals are mastermind Adil Shehbaz, along with Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi, Zahid Qureshi, and Nazeer Hussain, all from district Mansehra. Shehbaz confessed to his pivotal role in orchestrating the Besham attack.

In response to the incident, the Chinese embassy and consulates general in Pakistan vehemently condemned the terrorist act and urged Pakistani authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of a comprehensive joint investigation into the Bisham terrorist attack, underscoring terrorism as a transnational threat aimed at undermining the progress and development of Pakistan-China friendship.