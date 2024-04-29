PM attends Special Dialogue hosted by Prince Muhammed bin Salman

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the Special Dialogue and Gala Dinner on Sunday evening hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the ongoing Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh.

During the event, the prime minister exchanged views with the crown prince on matters of bilateral interest. He congratulated the Saudi leadership on the successful organisation of the WEF special meeting and the excellent arrangements by the hosts.

Recalling his recent meeting in Makkah with the crown prince during his visit to Saudi Arabia in Ramazan, the prime minister thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for sending a high-powered delegation to Pakistan led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

The prime minister said that he had brought with him a high-powered delegation to Riyadh, including key ministers responsible for investment, so that follow-up meetings could take place between relevant officials.

The prime minister conveyed his good wishes for the health, happiness and long life of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In addition to bilateral ties, the regional situation, particularly the crisis in Gaza, also came under discussion.

Shehbaz reiterated his invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.