Spiderman couple performs bike stunts on busy road; gets arrested

By News Desk

A couple found themselves in police custody after several videos of their daring motorcycle stunts on a bustling road while dressed in Spiderman costumes went viral.

According to an Indian media outlet, one such video posted on Instagram depicted the pair riding a bike without helmets or a visible number plate. The male rider wore a Spiderman suit, while the female donned a Spiderwoman costume in Delhi’s Najafgarh area.

Authorities reported that the couple was arrested and booked for violating several traffic rules, including driving without helmets, licenses, and displaying a number plate.

“Two persons were riding a bike and wearing Spiderman costumes. An inquiry into the matter was conducted and the riders have been booked under sections different sections of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act for offences without a helmet, without a mirror, without a licence, dangerous driving and not displaying a number plate etc,” a senior police officer.

The couple’s faces cannot be seen due to their outfit in the viral video, titled Spiderman in Najafgarh, which has garnered around 960,000 views and more than 77,000 likes on Instagram.

On his instagram account, the man introduces himself as “your friendly neighbourhood Indian spidey.”

The man regularly posts videos of him dressed in the suit at different occasions including an Instagram Reels in which he is selling onion from a push cart.

The woman’s Instagram is titled spideygwen_official in which she describes herself as “your one and only Spider Gwen.”

The couple had attended the WaConne Anifest which was recently held in Delhi. They were received with loud cheers from the crowd as they arrived on the stage and greeted the audience.

