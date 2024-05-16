Mahira Khan unhappy about object being thrown at her during PLF

QUETTA: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has reacted strongly to an object being thrown at her during an event in Quetta.

“No one should think it’s okay to throw something on stage, even if its a flower wrapped in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable,” Mahira took to her Instagram account.

As per the details, the incident happened when she was attending Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) in Quetta and an object was thrown at her, which although didn’t hit her but left her startled and disappointed.

“This is wrong,” Mahira said as her conversation with the host was interrupted by an object thrown by an unidentified individual from the crowd.

Despite admitting that she sometimes “gets scared” for her own safety as well as that of others for the possibility of being trapped in a “mob-like” situation, Mahira still rejected the idea of not holding events in Quetta.

“Here was a crowd of 10,000 or more who were showing their love and excitement the way they know best […] whoever the miscreant was [he/she] was just one out of 10,000,” the actress said stressing that the decision to not hold events is simply “not the solution”.

“We need more events such as these in more cities of Pakistan. The more you are exposed the more you are aware and educated. Normalise it and see what happens,” Khan said.

She went on to ponder what could’ve been different, by saying: “Maybe I should’ve gotten up and left, maybe the crowd could’ve been screened”.

She went on to add, “I met the most amazing people […] shared stories, laughed and made plans for my next visit […] I love you Quetta. Thank you for the insane amount of love,” Mahira wrote.

“There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end, we will be better. InshAllah,” she concluded.