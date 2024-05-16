Biden, Trump agree to two presidential debates

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump agreed Wednesday to hold election debates in June and September, with the rivals trading barbs about their first on-stage meetings in nearly four years.

The sudden agreement, ending months of uncertainty over whether the debates would happen at all, came after Biden, 81, challenged his scandal-tinged Republican rival to “make my day.”

Trump, 77, quickly responded that he was “ready to rumble” — and within hours CNN announced it would host the first debate in Atlanta on June 27 and ABC said it would stage the second on September 10.

With former president Trump leading polls in battleground states, Biden appeared to be trying to seize the initiative by proposing both the dates and an audience-free format for the debates.

It represents a calculated political risk against a supreme political showman, with Biden hoping to use the debates to overcome concerns about his age and remind voters of Trump’s chaotic time in the White House.

When asked by a reporter if he was looking forward to the debates, Biden replied: “I am.”

Earlier, he said in a video on X: “Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal.”

Biden also trolled Trump over his criminal hush-money trial in New York, which features a mid-week break, adding: “I hear you’re free on Wednesdays.”

Trump’s swift acceptance reflected the fact that Trump — who avoided any debates with his Republican rivals — has been itching to get his message out after weeks stuck in court.

“Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!” he wrote on his Truth Social app, describing Biden as the “WORST debater I have ever faced.”

“I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds.”

CNN confirmed there would be no audience for its June debate.