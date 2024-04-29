Google introduces ‘AI Essentials’ course alongside $75 million in grants

Google has unveiled Google AI Essentials, a self-paced course aimed at empowering individuals across various roles and industries with AI skills to enhance their productivity. This course is accessible to all, requiring no prior programming expertise or experience.

In a bid to democratize access to AI training, Google has launched a $75 million AI Opportunity Fund with the aim of training over 1 million Americans in essential AI skills. The inaugural beneficiaries of this fund are the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) and Goodwill Industries International.

The AI Essentials course equips users with the knowledge to utilize AI tools for idea generation, content development, informed decision-making, and expediting daily work tasks. Participants will learn directly from Google’s AI experts and engage in hands-on AI experiences. Upon completion, they will receive a certificate from Google, which can be shared within their professional network.

The platform is collaborating with employers, educational institutions, and nonprofits to facilitate practical AI skill acquisition. Notable partners include Citigroup, Miami Dade College, and Stanford Digital Education, who are committed to integrating AI Essentials into their employee learning and development initiatives.

This initiative builds upon Google’s recent introduction of the Generative AI for Educators course and reinforces their efforts to facilitate digital skills training in local communities through initiatives like Google Career Certificates, which boasts over 600,000 graduates worldwide.

Google’s overarching objective is to democratize AI education and ensure widespread accessibility to AI learning opportunities. To learn more about AI Essentials or enroll in the course, individuals can visit grow.google/ai.