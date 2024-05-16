Digital Darkness: India leads the world in internet censorship for 6th year in a row

ISLAMABAD: Modi-ruled India has once again led the world in the number of state-sanctioned internet shutdowns in 2023, marking the sixth consecutive year that New Delhi has topped the global list and raising serious concerns about the state of digital freedom in the country.

According to Kashmir Media Service, digital rights and privacy organisation Access Now in its latest report said that a total of 116 internet shutdowns were ordered by the Indian government in the previous calendar year, as against 283 state-sanctioned shutdowns globally. 65 of these 116 internet shutdowns were in response to communal violence, the report said, adding shutdowns were ordered in total of 13 states and Union territories, of which seven disrupted internet services five times or more.

Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir saw 17 shutdown orders in 2023, the report added.

“India, for the sixth time, carried the shameful mantle of the world’s shutdown leader with at least 116 recorded shutdowns,” a press release accompanying the report said. “In the last five years, Indian authorities have hit the kill switch over 500 times, repeatedly plunging millions in the world’s largest democracy into darkness.”

“Between May and December [2023], roughly 3.2 million people in Manipur suffered under a statewide shutdown for 212 days,” the release pointed out. This was the world’s longest internet shutdown of 2023.

“Across India in 2023, internet shutdowns undermined democracy, with the government implementing more shutdowns than any other on earth, for the sixth time in a row,” said Namrata Maheshwari, senior policy counsel at Access Now, in the statement. “From Manipur to Punjab, Indian authorities steamrolled over people’s right to free speech, information, and assembly with unjustified shutdowns.”