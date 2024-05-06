Heinous political designs

As the 9th May draws near, PTI has issued a white paper alleging that its mandate has been stolen through extensive rigging which needs to be probed by a judicial commission. The paper also reiterated that 9th May was a false flag operation to trap PTI.

It contends that repeated requests by PTI leadership for formation of a judicial commission on this issue have also fell on deaf ears. Perhaps it would be pertinent to narrate the contention regarding denial of PTI involvement in the 9th May incidents and how according to it the way was paved to put the blame on PTI.

The paper contends that Imran’s abduction was done on 9th May from the premises of Islamabad High Court by Rangers in uniform which sent waves of shock and anger for manhandling the most popular leader. Then under a false flag operation crowds gathered at distant points from the prohibited areas like cantonments etc were instigated to move towards various army centers to voice their protests including Corp Commander House in Lahore, GHQ Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. It was public at large and not PTI response only which was accurately anticipated and precisely utilized to exploit the situation against PTI.

The false flag operation was used to abduct thousands of men and women of PTI leaders, workers and supporters and to this day final references have not been filed in the courts. Leaving aside allegations of rigging and stealing the mandate of the party which is being looked into by election tribunals and the ECP I would prefer to comment on PTI’ claim regarding false flag operation on 9th May to implicate PTI leaders and workers in the incidents that occurred on that fateful day. It is really amazing that notwithstanding credible and irrefutable evidence regarding PTI’s involvement in those incidents and who was the mastermind behind them the party still has the audacity to put the blame on the agencies.

The entire nation saw on the TV screens nephew of Imran Khan Hassan Niazi waving uniform of the Corp Commander on a stick standing on the roof of a car claiming victory. The audios leaks of PTI leaders telling each other about destruction of the Corp Commander house by their workers and their confession of having led the workers to that venue also provide undeniable evidence of the fact that it was a pre-planned scheme of the PTI. There is also strong evidence available in regards to who masterminded the whole episode as has been revealed by PTI stalwarts who said adieu to the party after this tragic incident. They have unequivocally stated that the plan was masterminded by Imran himself. Ninth May was undoubtedly the darkest day in our history when a party attacked the state institutions to accomplish its heinous political designs.

Martyrs were humiliated and security of the country was endangered. Almost a year has passed since the enactment to those dastardly acts. Different circles are raising question about these incidents and the most important question being asked is why the perpetrators of those crimes have not been brought to the book so far. To find an answer to this question it is absolutely important to have a closer look at the happenings and the emerging situation during the last one year and what has happened to the party that carried out attacks against military installations and monuments of the martyrs.

The head of the party responsible for 9th May is in the prison for the last eight months. His efforts have been restricted only to save the sinking ship of his politics. Most of the prominent leaders of PTI have said adieu to the party because of its anti-state policies and a number of them have abandoned politics for good. Those who are still left in the party are staring at a dark political future. The leadership of the party has come in the hands of lawyers and the recurrent conflict between the old leaders and those who have parachuted in the fray has almost undone the party. It has lost its identity and to preserve its credulity it has fallen on the mercy of an unknown entity like Sunni Ittehad Council.

Repeated attempts to hold intra-party elections have not borne fruit. The narrative of the party is now limited to sickness of the wife and hurling of unfounded and frivolous allegations at the state institutions. In regards to legal action against those involved in 9th May crimes that many of them have been tried in the military courts and convicted but the verdicts have not been announced as yet because of restricting orders of the judiciary. More cases are in process against PTI leaders including its founding chairman which are likely to reach finality in the near future. As against it the political opponents of PTI have formed a coalition government for the next five years and are making strenuous efforts for regaining political stability and revival of the economy.

Opponent parties of perpetrators of 9th May have formed governments in three provinces. Whereas the chief minister of PTI in one province after having dissociated himself from 9th May happenings is trying to build bonhomie with Pakistan Army. Avenues of cooperation with friendly countries in the diplomatic and economic domains are rapidly emerging. In this regard the visit of Saudi delegation and Iranian President are of great significance. The US has also hinted at Pakistan being her the most important partner in this region. CPEC has also entered its second phase in collaboration with China. For the revival of economy SIFC has been establishment in cooperation with Army which has achieved tremendous success within short span of time. Due to the personal interest of the Army Chief SIFC is playing a pivotal role in economic recovery.

The recent agreements concluded with foreign countries adequately speak of the success of SIFC. The government and Army are taking significant steps to check smuggling which will surely lead to improvement in the economic environment within the country. Attaining the milestone of 72000 points by hundred index bringing buoyancy in the stock market is also indicative of the impact of better economic policies.

The Army which was target of the 9th May attacks seems more united and pro-active. To preserve the internal and external security of the country it is making unrelenting efforts to anti-Pakistan elements throughout the length and breadth of the country. In addition to its basic role and duties Pakistan Army is also providing assistance in bolstering diplomatic and economic situation of the country. Keeping in view the foregoing realities it can be easily understood that the architects and executioners of 9th May have either reached the logical outcome of their crimes or are going to bear the brunt of their anti-state actions. Whereas the state which was the target of 9th May attacks seems determined to orchestrate development and prosperity as also confirmed by international lending and rating agencies.