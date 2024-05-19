Fire engulfs Margalla Hills amidst intensifying heat-wave

ISLAMABAD: The bushfire on the iconic Margalla Hills in Islamabad continues to spread as scorching heatwave adding to its intensity.

According to media reports, Romina Khurshid Alam, Assistant to Prime Minister for the Ministry of Climate Change, disclosed that the fire has spread across an expansive area, spanning over three kilometers. Collaborative efforts by the Ministry of Climate Change and Capital Development Authority (CDA) personnel are underway to contain the inferno.

Attributing the escalation to the heatwave and heightened wind speeds, Romina Khurshid Alam underscored the challenges posed by the fire’s rapid spread near Loi Dundi, Rata Hotar, and Pirsuhaha. The swift propagation, fueled by strong winds, has posed a formidable challenge to containment efforts.

Approximately 150 personnel are diligently working to extinguish the flames, prioritizing the prevention of any loss of life. Even amidst the late hours of the night, officials from the CDA and Ministry of Climate Change remain steadfast on-site, coordinating firefighting operations.

As efforts persist to quell the raging fire, vigilance remains paramount to safeguarding both lives and the invaluable natural ecosystem of the Margalla Hills. Around 150 personnel from Capital Development Authority and the Ministry of Climate Change on Friday took part in controlling the fire that broke out in the forests of Margalla hills, a ministry spokesperson said.

The efforts continued late night as the fire spread up to three kilometres spanning the areas of Loi Dandi, Ratahoter and Pir Sohawa at the Margalla hills.

The spokesperson in a statement said heatwave and increased wind speed contributed to the intensity of the fire. Swift action was taken to avoid any casualty and the trained personnel engaged in firefighting activity till late night, the statement added.