Media martyrs

Journalists in Gaza have remained steadfast in their professional task of exposing the dark realities of life. More than 100 media professionals have been martyred since Oct 7 last year. The horrible stories of several journalists served as a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in reporting from Gaza. Their courageous pursuit of truth ultimately cost them their lives, underscoring the grave risks faced by journalists in conflict zones. Just like journalists in any other region, those in Gaza have the right to freedom of speech and press. However, they are being killed, subjected to violence, and arrested. The global community and authorities should condemn such acts of state violence, and hold the perpetrators of attacks on the press accountable.
NEELA HASSAN
DERA BUGTI

