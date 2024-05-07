PML-N MPA accused of allegedly assaulting servant of SIC MNA

PESHAWAR: An accusation has been leveled against Malik Tariq Awan, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), for purportedly assaulting a servant at the guest house of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) MNA Asif Khan in Peshawar.

Police have reported that a case has been registered against the PML-N MPA on behalf of Asif’s servant, with charges including terrorism among others.

As per the initial police report (FIR), a group of about 20 individuals, led by Awan, allegedly entered the guest house and subjected the victim to physical abuse.

“At least five individuals have been apprehended based on MNA Asif’s complaint, implicating Awan in the assault,” stated the police.

However, Superintendent Police Faqeerabad, Usama Amin Cheema, clarified that no gunfire occurred during the altercation. He mentioned that supporters from both parties engaged in verbal confrontations during the incident.

In the midst of these developments, the Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly visited Awan at his residence to inquire about his well-being. The MPA informed the secretary that the police did not come to conduct a raid at Tariq Awan Qilla but rather to solicit his account of the events and to ensure his security.