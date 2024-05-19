Cornered Nawaz plays ‘victim card’ again, laments ouster of 1993 govt

LAHORE: Cornered and ousted Nawaz Sharif on Saturday played victim card again, lamenting that Pakistan would have been Asia’s strongest country had his government not been overthrown in 1993.

“Our country would have been at the forefront in Asia today had the agenda given for the country’s development at that time been implemented,” the elder Sharif told a party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting here.

Nawaz expressed satisfaction at the substantial turnout of PML-N leaders, remarking on the rarity of such a significant assembly. He stressed the representation from all provinces and acknowledged the shared hardships endured by its leaders, ranging from exile to unjust legal proceedings.

“It is very good that the leadership of every province is present here. We have gathered after a long time,” said the PML-N supremo.

Commending the resilience of party members in confronting these challenges, Nawaz highlighted the positive shift where individuals previously embroiled in legal battles were now actively engaged in assemblies, with some holding constitutional roles. He affirmed the debunking of false cases against the party.

Reflecting on past cooperation attempts with former premier Imran Khan, Nawaz recalled his initial endeavours, including a visit to the PTI founder’s residence in Banigala in 2013, aimed at fostering national collaboration. However, he lamented subsequent events. “A plot was hatched in London” where Imran travelled to right after the meeting, protests erupted upon his return.

“I visit you and you stab me in the back by assuring cooperation and then you begin protests in Islamabad’s D-Chowk?” he said.

He highlighted his decision to not call the police on the protestors despite his cabinet members insisting on it. He also spoke about his decision not to impede the formation of a PTI government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa after the 2013 elections, despite having the opportunity to do so through a coalition.

Criticising his removal from office, Nawaz questioned the process’s legitimacy, particularly the severe consequence of disqualifying a prime minister over what he considered a “small matter of not taking a salary from my son”.

He expressed frustration over the lack of accountability for such actions, emphasizing his right to seek answers.

“We call for accountability of those who destroyed and ruined Pakistan,” said Nawaz and added that he only wanted to ask one thing, “three people sit down and disqualify a prime minister representing 250 million people for life.”

Earlier on May 13, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped down as the president of the PML-N, paving the way for party supremo and three times former premier Nawaz Sharif to be elected as the party head.

Shehbaz was formally elected PML-N president in March 2018, months after the disqualification of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court. After the disqualification from holding any public office, Nawaz was also disqualified from holding any office in the political party.

In his letter of resignation, Shehbaz recalled the “tumultuous events” of 2017 when Nawaz was disqualified. He stressed that now he was quitting the party post at “a pivotal moment” in the party’s history to reaffirm his unwavering commitment to the party’s principles and values.

However, I am cognizant that this role has always been viewed as a trust, or “amanaat,” bestowed upon me by our revered leader,” he said.

“I am heartened by recent developments that have exonerated our leader with dignity, affirming his unblemished integrity and commitment to the service of our nation. “[Also after] the General Elections of 2024, the Quaid and the Party have entrusted me with the responsibility of the Prime Minister’s Office,” he added.

“In light of these developments and the steadfast guidance of our beloved leader, I believe the time has come for Mohammad Nawaz Sharif to resume his rightful place as the President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and provide his invaluable leadership and vision to steer the party forward.”

Shehbaz thanked the party leadership for “understanding and support”. He also acknowledged that the party and the leadership faced the trials and tribulations with great bravery and steadfastness.