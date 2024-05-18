NATIONAL

CTD ‘misusing’ police powers, making unlawful arrests, ATC observes

By Staff Report
  • Issues notices to the KP Police IG, Interior Ministry and AIG CTD

 

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Terrorism Court Peshawar on Saturday observed that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had been “misusing” police power by making arrests without evidence, saying the department’s poor performance had damaged its credibility.

The ATC also issued notices to the Interior Ministry, the KP Inspector General (IG) Police, and the CTD’s Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG).

The court also issued the order while hearing a case concerning Hammaduddin, a suspect who was arrested six years after the 2017 attack on the Agriculture Training Institute (ATI) hostel near Peshawar’s University Road.

The court ruled that despite his arrest, there was no evidence against Hammaduddin, and no suspicions were raised about his involvement. The court declared his arrest illegal and ordered his immediate release.

The court noted that despite recurring issues, there has been no improvement in the department’s conduct.

“It is time to reassess the CTD’s performance,” the order maintained.

It is to be recalled that on December 1, 2017, three militants entered the ATI hostel, killing nine people and injuring 37 including teachers, employees, and students of the institute. The attack was claimed by banned Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Six students, the institute’s gatekeeper, and two civilians were among the dead. One police officer, two soldiers, and a journalist were among the injured.

Previous article
Media martyrs
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Energy Dilemma

Pakistan, a nation striving for progress amidst numerous challenges, finds itself caught in the grips of an energy dilemma. With a growing population and...

Moving over to investment

LHC petitioned for probe order into Dubai Leaks via FIA, FBR

Apocalyptic prophecies and the Chosen People 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.