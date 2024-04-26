NATIONAL

Punjab Assembly session: Speaker forms committee to probe wheat import

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan constituted three-member committee to probe the wheat import during the tenure of caretaker government.

The Punjab Assembly session witnessed a heated debate over the wheat procurement issue on Thursday from both sides of the aisle.

The lawmakers severely criticised the wheat policy of the government and demanded thorough investigation of wheat import during the caretaker government.

The MPAs said that the food minister failed to formulate any policy regarding the wheat procurement.

The opposition is likely to stage protest in the house during the session today (Friday) over the wheat procurement issue.

Previous article
Pakistani squash prodigies grab silver at ‘Junior Squash Championship’ in Doha
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC forms new bench to take up judges letter

ISLAMABAD: Despite initial indications of convening a full court to address the suo motu notice regarding alleged interference by the country’s security agencies in...

PML-N, PPP strike reconciliatory tone in Senate as opposition decries ‘political victimisation’

Greatest Pakistani Batsmen of All Time

SIC is second largest party in Lower House of Parliament, ECP tells NA secretariat

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.