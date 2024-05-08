Traders announce strike in Malakand against tax imposition on May 14

SWAT: The traders community announced that a complete shutdown would be observed across Malakand division against the imposition of taxes on May 14.

In this regard, a Grand Jirga of traders was held under the auspices of Malakand Division Traders Federation at Swat Press Club on Tuesday here in Swat on Tuesday.

In the Jirga, Malakand Division Traders Federation President Abdurrahim Khan, Hotel Association President Haji Zahid Khan, Anjuman Tajran Lower Dir President Anwaruddin, Buner President Fazal Rabi, Divisional Spokesperson Dr Khalid Mahmood Khalid, Besham President Mohammad Zada, Batkhela President Shakirullah Khan, Upper Swat President Zubair Khan, Malakand President Zowar Khan and other business leaders participated.

After the Jirga, Malakand Division Traders Federation President Abdurrahim along with other business leaders issued a statement, saying that Malakand Division is a tax free zone under the Constitution of Pakistan and they would never accept any attempt to impose tax here under any circumstances. Abdurrahim said that the people of Malakand division were still in a state of war. “People have gone through all kinds of traumas and crises for many years – from talibans’ terrorism and subsequent military operation to natural calamities like flood and earthquakes, besides natural disasters that occur every year,” he pointed out, adding that the people of Malakand Division had been enduring sufferings mainly economic distress and downturn, but the rulers never bother to stand by them and alleviate these sufferings.

“Now attempts are being made to impose tax in the division, which is a matter of great concern.” he further said.

He said that it is the duty of the local public representatives to raise their voice against the illegal and cruel taxes at the level of the provincial assembly, saying it seemed the MPAs were not showing any interest in this regard, which has caused a wave of concern among the people here.

He announced that the

“People of Malakand division and all the organizations like traders community, lawyers community, Transport Association, Chamber of Commerce, Jewellers Association, Drug and Chemist Association, Gemstone Association, Gujjar Youth Forum Swat, Petroleum Association and civil society are not ready to accept this illegal and cruel taxes and we reject this decision of the government and warn to withdraw this cruel decision. Otherwise, millions of people will take to the streets to get their demands accepted”, he warned.

Two women killed over property dispute

At least two women were killed in firing over a property dispute in Pia Khawr area of Khwazakhela Tehsil of Swat district. The police have arrested one accused with weapons while the hunt is continued to arrest the other.

According to DSP Khwazakhela Circle Altaf Hussain Khan, the incident took place in Bai Banr village, where the accused, identified as: Ubaidullah and Ali Zaman s/o Adbari Khan, allegedly shot dead two young women – Mst Rubina, daughter of Abdul Haq, and her sister-in-law, Mst Nabia, wife of Luqman.

“They were seriously injured by firing and were shifted to Civil Hospital Madian for immediate medical assistance, where they succumbed to their injuries,” headed.

After the incident, the DSP Khwazakhela, SHO Fatehpur Police Station Said Rehman and SHO Khwazakehla Police Station Hayat Khan reached the spot and arrested one accused Ubaidullah along with weapons.

The police said that the other accused Ali Zaman would be arrested at the earliest.