Dar confirms Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan ‘on the cards’

Says Pakistan expects to receive final dates of visit from Saudi Arabia anytime in May

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s much-anticipated visit to Pakistan is on the cards, saying the final dates of his visit are expected to be received from the kingdom this month.

“InshaAllah, the visit is due [and] I believe we may receive final dates [of the visit from Saudi Arabia] anytime in May,” FM Dar said while addressing the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Tuesday.

His statement came a day after Geo News citing sources reported that the Saudi crown prince was expected to visit Pakistan between May 10 to 15.

It would be the first visit of the Saudi crown prince, also known as MBS, to Pakistan in five years as he last time visited the country in February 2019 during the rule of former prime minister Imran Khan.

“As of now, the [Saudi crown prince] visit is on the cards,” the foreign minister said while responding to a question.

Recalling a Pakistan’s delegation recent meeting with the Saudi crown prince in Makkah, the deputy prime minister said Prince Salman had assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he would undertake a visit to Pakistan.

The crown prince had informed PM Shehbaz in the month of Ramadan that he would visit Pakistan after initial meetings between Pakistan and Saudi officials, FM Dar said.

Following the PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia in Ramadan, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud led a ministerial delegation on an official visit to Pakistan from April 15-16.

The purpose of the visit was to follow up on the understandings reached between PM Shehbaz Sharif and the crown prince during their recent meeting in Makkah Al Mukarramah and to accelerate discussions on enhanced bilateral economic cooperation, according to the Foreign Office.

A 50-member high-level Saudi trade delegation led by Deputy Investment Minister Ibrahim Almubarak also visited Pakistan from May 5 to 6 with the aim of exploring various avenues of trade and investment to further strengthen and promote bilateral relations.

Pakistan is eyeing billions of dollars in investment from Gulf countries particularly Saudi Arabia, while the kingdom last month doubled down on its pledge to speed up the initial phase of its $5 billion investment in Pakistan.