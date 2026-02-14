PM congratulates BNP on landslide win, pledges closer Pakistan-Bangladesh ties

Premier Shehbaz extends heartfelt congratulations on historic electoral victory to Tarique Rahman and and formally invites to visit Pakistan

Leaders recall Begum Khaleda Zia’s role in strengthening bilateral relations as both sides agree to maintain close contact, promote regional peace and cooperation

BNP returns to power after nearly two decades amid political, economic challenges

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party following its sweeping victory in the general elections, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to work with the new administration to promote regional peace and strengthen bilateral ties, state media reported.

In a post on X, state broadcaster PTV News, said that PM Shehbaz spoke by telephone with BNP leader Tarique Rahman, extending “heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan on the historic and splendid victory of his party in the general elections.”

وزیراعظم کی بنگلہ دیش نیشنلسٹ پارٹی (بی این پی) کے چیئرمینجناب طارق رحمٰن کو مبارکباد وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف نے آج رات بنگلہ دیش نیشنلسٹ پارٹی (بی این پی) کے چیئرمین جناب طارق رحمان سے ٹیلی فون پر بات کی اور انہیں عام انتخابات میں ان کی پارٹی کی تاریخی اور شاندار کامیابی پر… pic.twitter.com/VZzvJYx68h — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) February 13, 2026

The premier also congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the successful conduct of the polls, saying they “reflect the democratic ideals and values” of the nation.

The BNP secured a landslide victory, returning to power after nearly two decades, with Tarique Rahman positioned to become prime minister as Bangladesh emerges from months of political unrest and economic disruption. Rahman, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and assassinated former president Ziaur Rahman, faces the immediate task of restoring political stability, rebuilding investor confidence, and reviving key industries following the collapse of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in 2024.

Recalling the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz reiterated his determination to work with Bangladesh’s leadership to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation across all areas of interest, while fully respecting each country’s sovereignty, the statement said.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke with the Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mr. Tarique Rahman, and conveyed his heartiest felicitations on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, on his party’s historic and resounding victory in the… pic.twitter.com/uJWnlWIFeH — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 13, 2026

The two leaders also “fondly remembered” Begum Khaleda Zia during their conversation, paying tribute to her “outstanding contributions” to Pakistan-Bangladesh relations and her pivotal role in bringing the people of both countries closer together.

PM Shehbaz extended an invitation to Tarique Rahman to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience, while the BNP leader reciprocated by inviting the prime minister to Bangladesh. “Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the days ahead to work for the betterment of the people of both countries,” the statement added.

In a separate post on X, PM Shehbaz described his telephone call with Tarique as “warm and cordial,” adding, “Pakistan looks forward to strengthening its brotherly ties with Bangladesh, building on the legacy of Begum Khaleda Zia, and advancing our shared goals of peace, progress, and prosperity.”

Extended my heartfelt felicitations to my brother Mr. Tarique Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during our warm and cordial telephone call this evening, following his party’s historic and resounding victory in the general elections. Pakistan looks forward to… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 13, 2026

President Asif Ali Zardari and the prime minister had earlier extended congratulatory messages, describing Tarique’s victory as “decisive” and “resounding.”

The ouster of the Awami League government has paved the way for rapprochement between Pakistan and Bangladesh. In August 2025, the two countries signed a series of agreements to enhance cooperation in trade, diplomacy, media, education, and cultural exchanges, marking a significant step in resetting bilateral relations after years of frosty ties.