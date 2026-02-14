The myth of judicial failure

In Pakistan, delays in the justice system are often seen as a failure of the judiciary. When cases remain pending for years, it is easy to blame judges as if they alone control every aspect of the process. While frustration is understandable, this perception overlooks the deeper realities of how justice is delivered in the country.

Judges have become a convenient target. Unlike political actors or executive authorities, they do not hold press conferences or issue public statements. Their restraint is often mistaken for inefficiency. In reality, judges work carefully, ensuring fairness and upholding the rule of law. The real causes of delay lie elsewhere.

One of the most significant challenges is the deficiency of judges. Pakistan’s growing population and increasing disputes place enormous demands on the courts. The judge-to-population ratio in the country is among the lowest in the region. A single judge in a lower court may handle hundreds of cases, from bail hearings to civil and criminal disputes. No matter how skilled or diligent, judges have physical limits. Yet, despite these constraints, they continue to hear cases thoroughly, write detailed orders, and ensure that every party receives a fair hearing. Expecting instant results without adequate resources is unrealistic.

Backlogs are also rooted in structural and procedural challenges that have developed over decades. Many laws are outdated, complex, or prone to procedural delays. The growing number of citizens seeking judicial relief for disputes adds to this load, as courts often address matters that other institutions are unable to resolve. Judges inherit pending cases, and delays in these files are not a reflection of their commitment. Real solutions must focus on strengthening the system, not assigning blame.

Investigation and prosecution are central to the speed of justice. Courts can only decide based on the material presented to them. Delays often occur because investigations take time, evidence is incomplete, or reports arrive late. Judges are bound to allow reasonable time to ensure fair trials, and each postponement reflects due process, not inefficiency. Until investigative and prosecutorial systems are strengthened, courts will continue to manage these challenges responsibly.

Adjournments are another factor often misunderstood. Judges must allow reasonable time for preparation and for parties to be heard fully. Delays may result from absent witnesses, missing records, or procedural requirements. Courts cannot proceed without these essentials. Adjournments are a necessary part of ensuring justice, not a sign of unwillingness to work.

The myth of judicial failure should give way to a deeper appreciation for the dedication, resilience, and independence of judges who continue to deliver justice. A strengthened judicial system is not only a cornerstone of democracy but also a reflection of a society committed to fairness, accountability, and the rule of law. With sustained reforms, collaboration, and public support, Pakistan can transform its judiciary into a model of efficiency and integrity while preserving its independence.

Despite these challenges, courts remain a cornerstone of public trust. Citizens turn to the judiciary when other institutions fail to provide solutions. This reliance demonstrates the judiciary’s central role in protecting rights. Judges continue to handle cases fairly, balancing their workload with the need for thorough and impartial decisions.

Judicial independence is another strength that ensures fairness, though it requires careful deliberation. Judges must make decisions based on law and evidence, not public opinion. Deliberate and reasoned judgments take time, but they preserve fairness and protect the public’s confidence in the legal system. Judicial caution is a sign of dedication, not delay.

Calls for reform are necessary and positive, but they work best when built on collaboration and support. The judiciary cannot modernize procedures, expand capacity, or adopt new technologies without cooperation from the legislature, executive, and legal community. Digitization, training programs, and procedural improvements are underway and should be encouraged with continued support and resources. Reform grounded in cooperation strengthens the system, benefiting both judges and citizens.

The reality is clear: case backlogs are not a failure of the judiciary. They are a reflection of systemic challenges that include resource constraints, procedural complexities, and a growing reliance on courts for justice.

Addressing delays requires a multifaceted approach. Judicial capacity should be expanded with more judges and support staff, and lower courts should be strengthened. Court procedures can be modernized through digitization and simplification. Investigation and prosecution must be enhanced with proper training, resources, and accountability. Alternative dispute resolution should be encouraged to reduce unnecessary litigation. Most importantly, collaborative reform across institutions ensures sustainable improvements.

With these measures, Pakistan can not only reduce backlogs but also strengthen the independence, efficiency, and credibility of the judiciary. It is important to recognize that judges are working under immense pressure, and blaming them alone overlooks the broader structural and procedural challenges that contribute to delays. Building a fair, efficient, and trustworthy justice system requires a comprehensive approach that addresses every stage of the process.

First, judicial capacity must be expanded through the appointment of more judges, clerks, and support staff, especially in lower courts where most cases accumulate. Second, court procedures should be modernized with the adoption of digitized case management systems, streamlined filing processes, and strict timelines for case disposal. Third, investigation and prosecution systems must be strengthened by ensuring timely and thorough investigations, better coordination between agencies, and accountability for delays. Fourth, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, such as mediation and arbitration, should be widely promoted to resolve matters without burdening the courts unnecessarily.

Furthermore, sustainable reform requires collaboration among all institutions involved in justice delivery. The legislature, executive, legal community, and judiciary must work together to provide consistent funding, resources, and policy support. Public awareness campaigns can also play a role in educating citizens about the importance of procedural compliance and timely resolution. By addressing these areas holistically, Pakistan can not only reduce case backlogs but also ensure that justice is accessible, fair, and timely for all citizens.

