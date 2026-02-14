Punjab Police honors its brave martyrs on 9th anniversary of Lahore’s Charing Cross bombing

IG Punjab Abdul Kareem visits residence of DIG Captain (R) Syed Ahmad Mubeen Shaheed, meet his mother

Highlights Punjab Police as custodian of over 1,700 martyrs, vows continued support for families

Special tribute to the police martyrs who laid down their lives protecting the nation

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Abdul Kareem on Friday paid tribute to the police martyrs of the Faisal Chowk Mall Road incident on the occasion of its ninth anniversary. He visited the residence of Shaheed DIG Captain (R) Syed Ahmad Mubeen and met with his mother, offering Fatiha and special prayers for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks and the blessings of his soul.

Paying homage to Shaheed DIG Captain Mubeen, IG Abdul Kareem described him as “an outstanding human being and an extremely professional police officer.” He said that Mubeen’s dedicated services to the country, the nation, and the Punjab Police would always be remembered.

آج کے دن شہادت پانے والے عظیم شہداء کو سلام عقیدت #PunjabPolice #Martyrs

1/1 pic.twitter.com/vbgwxIjSpY — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) February 13, 2026

“Martyrs’ Day at Charing Cross is a day to renew our pledge to the brave men and women of Punjab Police who laid down their lives in the line of duty while protecting the country and its citizens,” the IG said.

سانحہ فیصل چوک، مال روڈ کے شہداء کی نویں برسی

آئی جی پنجاب عبدالکریم کی ڈی آئی جی کیپٹن ریٹائرڈ سید احمد مبین شہید کی رہائش گاہ آمد، شہید ڈی آئی جی سید احمد مبین کی والدہ سے ملاقات اور درجاتِ بلندی کیلئے فاتحہ خوانی و خصوصی دعا کی۔ اس موقع پر ایڈیشنل آئی جی لاجسٹکس اینڈ… pic.twitter.com/KcZVGlWPPd — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) February 13, 2026

During the Faisal Chowk (Charing Cross) incident in 2017, DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Zahid Mehmood Gondal, along with seven other officers and personnel, attained martyrdom. Punjab Police spokesperson also confirmed that ASI Muhammad Amin, Head Constable Asmat Ullah, and Constables Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Mehmood, and Nadeem Tanveer were among those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

IG Punjab emphasized that the sacrifices of these martyred officers and personnel “will always remain fresh in our hearts.” He highlighted that Punjab Police is the custodian of over 1,700 martyrs and stands as a wall of steel against terrorists and criminal elements. He added that the welfare and care of the families of martyred personnel remain a foremost priority for the force.

High alert across Punjab for Friday congregations

Meanwhile, IG Abdul Kareem issued directives to enhance security across the province, including Lahore, for Friday (Jummah) congregations. He ordered that security at mosques, Imambargahs, shrines, markets, and other sensitive locations be strengthened.

The police chief instructed increased patrolling around mosques, Imambargahs, business centers, and main roads. He reiterated that maintaining law and order, and protecting the lives, properties, and assets of citizens, is the foremost priority of Punjab Police. All DPOs and senior officers were directed to remain present in the field and personally review security arrangements.