Iran won ‘war of narratives’ with backing from Pakistan, people of region: Amb Moghadam

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam denounces Western media propaganda; credits regional media for constructive role

Urges Islamic nations to unite against shared adversaries and support peace in Palestine, highlighting Iran’s principled stance on Palestinian statehood and regional security

Emphasizes Iran’s sovereignty over national wealth amid global economic competition

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, asserted that Tehran has already prevailed in what he described as the “war of narratives,” claiming strong public support across the region, including Pakistan, as a key factor in its success.

Speaking on regional developments, Ambassador Moghadam said the Middle East has historically been a center of global competition, yet major world powers have failed to counter Iran’s narrative.

He made the remarks during an interactive session organized by the Iranian Cultural Consulate, where he spoke to senior journalists and social media activists.

Reaffirming Iran’s longstanding support for an independent Palestinian state, the ambassador emphasized that since the creation of Israel, the world has effectively been divided into two camps: those advocating a free Palestinian state and those supporting Israel. He maintained that Iran has consistently upheld its principled stance in the Middle East and the broader region.

Addressing the current crisis in the Middle East, Ambassador Moghadam noted that diplomatic efforts are underway to resolve tensions through dialogue, adding that the likelihood of a full-scale war remains limited at present.

Reflecting on history, he recalled Iran’s resistance against aggression by former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, noting that Iran endured eight years of imposed war and ultimately emerged victorious. He added that the region has experienced persistent tension over the past four decades due to what he described as Israeli aggression, asserting that Iran is well-prepared to manage such challenges.

The ambassador accused Western powers of orchestrating a false media propaganda campaign against Iran, claiming that negative narratives and misinformation have largely failed. He said a majority of the regional public now supports Iran, and that media outlets in Pakistan and neighboring countries have played a constructive role, particularly during the recent 12-day conflict and ongoing crisis.

Responding to questions, he said the government of Pakistan has supported Iran at every diplomatic forum, including the United Nations, where it has voted in Tehran’s favor.

Ambassador Moghadam further stressed the urgent need for unity among Islamic nations, arguing that only collective solidarity can counter shared adversaries and transform Muslim countries into a formidable force. He called for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and underscored the importance of reconstruction efforts, urging Islamic countries to take an active role in achieving peace and stability.

Describing the present era as one defined by economic warfare, the ambassador said global powers are competing fiercely for dominance over resources. He declared that Iran would not allow any external force to undermine its sovereignty over its national wealth, emphasizing that the country’s resources belong to its people and must be defended accordingly.

On the role of women in Iranian society, Ambassador Moghadam highlighted their significant contributions across sectors including trade, education, and healthcare. He noted that women in Iran are economically empowered and play a vital role in strengthening the nation’s economy.