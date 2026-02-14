Qureshi slams Punjab govt over prisoners’ medical neglect, warns on Imran Khan’s eyesight

Jailed PTI leader highlights ex-PM Imran Khan has only 15% vision in right eye, holds Punjab govt, jail authorities accountable for prisoners’ rights and medical care

Criticises delays in treatment of Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Yasmin Rashid, and himself due to security issues

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday criticised the Punjab government and jail authorities over the alleged denial of medical facilities and basic rights to prisoners, following reports regarding former prime minister Imran Khan’s deteriorating eye condition.

The Supreme Court has been informed that only 15% of Imran Khan’s vision remains in his right eye. The information was conveyed by PTI counsel Salman Safdar in a report commissioned by the apex court, which cited the former premier as saying that he had been left with only 15% vision due to medical complications.

Upon receiving the report, the court ordered that Imran be granted access to his personal physicians while in Adiala Jail and allowed telephone contact with his sons.

Speaking informally to the media during his appearance at an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Qureshi stressed that prisoners are entitled to certain rights, including timely medical treatment, which he said is the responsibility of the jail administration. He expressed sorrow over Imran Khan’s partial loss of sight, saying he was deeply saddened and could do nothing beyond offering prayers.

Holding the Punjab government accountable, Qureshi warned that if any inmate were to lose eyesight in Adiala Jail, the prison administration and provincial authorities would bear responsibility.

He alleged that former Punjab minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed was unable to attend a scheduled hospital check-up due to the unavailability of police security and jail guards. Similarly, he claimed that treatment for senior PTI leader Yasmin Rashid was delayed for the same reasons.

Qureshi also spoke about his own medical treatment at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), noting that timely attention could help him avoid another surgery. However, he alleged he has been unable to travel to Lahore for hospital check-ups due to lack of police security.

Separately, he criticised recent changes in the solar energy policy, stating that citizens who invested their savings in solar systems now face uncertainty. He noted that even the prime minister appeared powerless in addressing the new rules.

Qureshi was referring to the Prosumer Regulations 2026, under which the Power Regulatory Authority abolished the one-to-one net metering system on Monday and replaced it with a net billing framework. Under the new rules, utilities are required to purchase excess electricity from prosumers—households, businesses, and industries generating up to one megawatt—at the national average energy purchase price, while selling electricity back to them at the applicable consumer tariff.

Responding to remarks by PML-N leaders about Aleema Khan, Qureshi described it as inappropriate to accuse her of shedding “crocodile tears,” calling such insensitivity regrettable and noting that it could happen to anyone. He emphasised his desire for peace in the country and expressed opposition to instability and unrest.

Referring to the security situation in Balochistan, he agreed with the government’s assessment that India was involved in acts of terrorism there.