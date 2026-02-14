PM reaffirms commitment to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with UAE

Premier Shehbaz in a telephone conversation with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, lauds UAE’s consistent and unwavering support to Pakistan

Both leaders exchange views on a range of matters of mutual interest, agreeing to remain in close contact to ensure continued collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and praised the UAE’s “consistent and unwavering support” to Pakistan, describing it as instrumental in helping the country navigate through challenging times, state media reported.

During a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, Premier Shehbaz stated that “this support was a manifestation of the historic, fraternal bonds between the leadership and the people of both countries,” acknowledging the deep-rooted ties that have been built over years of cooperation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Prime Minister lauded the UAE’s consistent and unwavering support for Pakistan, which has helped the… pic.twitter.com/6xmrZVhTfv — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 13, 2026

Pakistan and the UAE share deep-rooted historical, cultural and people-to-people ties as millions of Pakistanis live and work in the Emirates, contributing significantly to the UAE’s economy while remittances remain a vital pillar of Pakistan’s foreign exchange inflows. Over the years, the UAE has also emerged as one of Pakistan’s key trading partners and investors.

In their warm and cordial exchange, the two leaders recalled their recent meetings in Islamabad and Rahim Yar Khan in December, which took place during UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s first official visit to Pakistan.

Had a most warm and cordial telephone conversation with my dear brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We fondly recalled our recent meetings and reaffirmed our shared resolve to further strengthen the historic, fraternal ties between Pakistan and the United… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 13, 2026

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared desire to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE. They also exchanged views on a range of other matters of mutual interest, agreeing to remain in close contact to ensure continued collaboration.

The friendly and cooperative relationship between Pakistan and the UAE is well-established, with leaders from both nations frequently visiting each other’s countries.

In addition to the recent exchanges, last month, President Asif Ali Zardari made a four-day official visit to the UAE, where he met with President Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability, discussing key regional and international developments.

In the UAE president’s December visit, the prime minister had expressed his appreciation to the UAE for hosting 2.1 million Pakistani nationals, who continue to play an essential role in further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Earlier this week, UAE Ambassador Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi announced that Pakistan and the UAE were at the final stage of signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which would significantly boost bilateral trade and remove business obstacles.

He said the current trade volume of around $8-10 billion did not reflect the true strength of relations and expressed his government’s resolve to double the figure as soon as possible.