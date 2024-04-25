PCB reconstitutes women’s selection committee following West Indies series loss

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, announced the reconstitution of the national women’s team’s selection committee, expanding its membership to seven individuals.

This decision follows the national side’s recent whitewash at the hands of the West Indies women’s team in the three-match one-day international (ODI) series, as stated by the board in an official statement.

The home series, which kicked off on April 18, witnessed the Green Shirts suffering a significant setback in the first ODI, succumbing to a 113-run defeat against the West Indies, being bowled out for 156 runs while chasing a target of 270 runs.

Subsequently, the hosts experienced a two-wicket loss in the second ODI, followed by an 88-run defeat in the third and final match of the series on April 23.

Despite the 3-0 defeat, Pakistan currently maintains the fifth position in the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

It’s noteworthy that the top five teams from this championship, along with host India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, while the remaining teams will compete in a Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.

Retaining members from the previous selection panel include Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal, with Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq, both members of the men’s national selection committee, and former international player Batool Fatima joining them, according to the PCB.

Additionally, the coach and captain will also serve on the national women’s selection committee, as highlighted by the board.

The PCB’s statement emphasized that the primary responsibility of the new committee will be to select players for the upcoming England tour, where Pakistan is set to play three T20Is and three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures from May 11 to 29.