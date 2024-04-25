CM Maryam pledges to enhance women’s presence in police force

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz while attending a police passing out parade in Lahore on Thursday, vowed to increase women’s representation in police force.

While donning a police uniform, addressing the passing-out parade at Chung Police Training Centre, CM Maryam said: “Nearly 7,000 women officers are rendering their service in Punjab police. It had always made me happy to see the representation of women in the police force.”

Here is her address to the ceremony (courtesy ARY news):

Reflecting on the significance of her role while donning the police uniform, she acknowledged, “Wearing this uniform underscores the immense responsibility that comes with serving in this capacity.”

Highlighting the value of women’s contributions to law enforcement, she emphasized, “It’s a source of pride that women are actively serving in the police force.”

In addressing the importance of upholding justice, she remarked, “Ensuring that perpetrators face consequences is essential for maintaining the rule of law.”

Referring to the broader societal implications, CM Maryam stressed, “Preserving a just system is paramount. Without it, societal decay is inevitable.”

She also underscored her commitment to fairness, stating, “My focus is not on retaliation but on ensuring justice prevails.”