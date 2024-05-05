PTI to resist person-specific constitutional amendment to benefit CJP

Mandate thieves amending constitution to reward CJP for snatching PTI ‘bat’, mandate: PTI Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vehemently denounced the person-specific constitutional amendment to benefit the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan, who worked as a main facilitator in snatching an iconic electoral symbol “bat” from PTI and stealing its public mandate, vowing that any such constitutional amendment would be resisted tooth and nail at all fora.

PTI Spokesperson, in a strongly-worded reaction to the planned constitutional amendment regarding the appointment of judges to superior courts, said that apparently, the current mandate thieves government took the decision to reward CJP Justice Qazi Isa for his shameful role in the cases relevant to PTI, who could see dereliction of justice 40 years ago, but can no longer see meddling in judicial affairs even after its endorsement by judges from all the high courts.

PTI Spokesperson stated that the behavior of Qazi Isa during the entire period of his tenure as Chief Justice was very regrettable and reprehensible with respect to the supremacy of the constitution and upholding rule of law.

He went on to say that the chief justice reduced the status and value of his position by compromising on the rule of law and constitution, who opened the door for the extra-constitutional and extra-democratic forces to interfere in independence of the judiciary, which would have far-reaching negative consequences.

PTI Spokesperson made it clear that the nation was well-aware of the fact that Chief Justice was being given the extension in his tenure as a bribe, as he worked as a facilitator to snatch an electoral symbol from a democratic party and rob its mandate, which was very shameful and condemnable.

He said that the public-rejected government imposed through polls fraud was known for destroying the state institutions and the proposed constitutional amendment pertaining to appointment of judges was the continuation of this reprehensible tradition.

PTI Spokesperson recalled that the government had taken every decision during in the last two years which harmed and undermined the constitutional supremacy, rule of law and the institutions.

He continued that strengthening institutions and a strong state was the vision of PTI Founding Chairman. However, he lamented that the present rulers lacked public mandate was weakening and undermining the state institutions so as they could advance their illegal and unconstitutional agenda.

PTI Spokesperson categorically stated that the constitution of Pakistan did not allow any person-specific constitutional amendments, as legislations were always done in situations where there was a collective interest.

He vowed that PTI would strongly oppose the person-specific constitutional amendment in every legal and democratic way and would block its passage in the parliament as well.