China urges Philippines to stop ‘provocation’ in South China Sea

BEIJING: The Chinese Ministry of National Defense on Friday urged the Philippines to not act recklessly and stop all infringement and provocation in the South China Sea.

“The Chinese military does not wish to make trouble, but if trouble comes, we won’t shy away,” Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the ministry, said at a press briefing. He vowed that China will continue to take resolute measures to firmly defend its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Noting that the Chinese Foreign Ministry had repeated basic facts on the situation at Ren’ai Jiao, and the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines had publicized communications between the two countries on the matter, Zhang highlighted the “gentleman’s agreement,” internal understanding and “new model” reached between China and the Philippines, which promote the management of disputes, conflict avoidance, trust-building, and the maintenance of peace and stability in the area.

In the face of hard facts, the Philippine side has resorted to all sorts of denials and sophistry to deceive the Philippine people and mislead the international community, Zhang said, adding that China urges the Philippine side to abide by the basic norms of international communication and to cease its false narratives and irrational arguments.

On the South China Sea issue, who is actually saying one thing and doing another? Who is actively provoking and creating incidents? And who is escalating tensions and engaging in confrontation, worsening the situation in the South China Sea? The world sees these clearly, Zhang said.

As for the exercises involving the United States and the Philippines, they are a classic example of the “spiritual victory” tactic, Zhang stressed.