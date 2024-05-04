Imran reiterates willingness for talks with all sans PML-N, PPP, MQM

Says we have been stating for 18 months that we are open to talks because negotiation is an integral part of politics

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and incarcerated founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has reiterated his openness to engage with all stakeholders except for the PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P.

Khan made it clear the formation of a three-member committee within his party is aimed at facilitating discussions, not striking deals.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail on Saturday, Khan said negotiations are typically conducted with adversaries rather than allies. He clarified that individuals seeking to evade legal consequences or exit the country are usually the ones inclined to make deals.

“We have been stating for 18 months that we are open to talks because negotiation is an integral part of politics. We are willing to engage with everyone except for the three parties mentioned, for which a dedicated committee has been established,” Khan stated.

Clarifying his stance, Khan reiterated that the committee is solely authorised for negotiations and will not be involved in brokering any covert deals. He asserted that he harbours no desire to seek release from detention.

Addressing the impending legal challenges, Khan mentioned the potential initiation of another Toshakhana-related case against him, expressing his unwavering resolve despite mounting pressures.

Last week, reports emerged indicating Khan’s consent for his party to engage in discussions with both the establishment and political rivals. However, Khan stressed adherence to established protocols and the need to establish clear Terms of Reference (TORs) before initiating any talks.

Confirming the readiness for dialogue, PTI leader Shibli Faraz outlined the party’s prerequisites for negotiations, stressing the importance of a conducive environment for constructive dialogue.

During a Senate session a day earlier, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui extended an invitation to PTI for talks on behalf of his party leadership.

On the same day, PTI leader Shehryar Afridi expressed intentions to engage in discussions with the military establishment. Afridi, speaking to a private TV channel, indicated that talks with the army chief and DG ISI would take place soon.

Afridi clarified that PTI’s objective is not to seek a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for itself but rather to negotiate for the “betterment of Pakistan’s future”.

He also mentioned Khan’s longstanding desire to engage with the establishment from day one, lamenting the absence of a response thus far.