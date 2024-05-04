PML-N’s Senator terms ‘independents’ election as senators continuation of hybrid regime

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Saturday described the “election of independent candidates as senators,” including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as the “continuation of the hybrid system,” saying those who take the unconstitutional route or “try to deface the Constitution” will be held accountable “sooner or later”.

“Whether its Mohsin Naqvi sahib or Faisal Vawda sahib, these aren’t our people,” PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan said during an interview with a private TV cahnnel. He added despite voting for Naqvi, it was one of the “fruits” of the 2017 hybrid system.

“In my opinion, if we had got a simple majority the situation would have been vastly different,” he said, adding that the situation would have headed towards the direction of the question posed by the host regarding the accountability of retired generals Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed.

“Because this is a weak government, we have the option of either solving people’s problems or creating chaos,” he stated. “And given the economic situation, we think its more important to provide relief to the people.”

“One is inside the Adiala jail right now and the other is this,” he said, “And this can’t be turned overnight, it will have to be controlled slowly.”

While answering the question of the hybrid system in place, he rhetorically asked, “How else can an independent become a senator in this system?”

The senator said that there is a system already running in the country, however it is not the system they’ve put — they’ve “come under the belly of this hybrid system”.

When asked what would have happened if PML-N had not supported the independents, the senator said that the economic situation would have gotten worse and “chaos would have spread”.

“I can assure you that more than 90 per cent of my party was against the decision, however Mian Nawaz Sharif decided so,” he said about forming a government after the Feb 8 polls.