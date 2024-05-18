Current fake political system nothing but mockery of democracy: Imran

Says had to dissolve KP, Punjab Assemblies because of intimidation of our members

We want our trial be conducted like trials of Nawaz, Zardari and Gilani conducted, says PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman-for-life Imran Khan on Friday said that the current fake political system was nothing but a mockery of the democracy, as law was what “the king of the jungle said.”

In his message from Adiala Jail, PTI Founding Chairman pointed out that they dissolved the Punjab Assembly because the “King of the jungle” was trying to oust their government. “Our MPs were being intimidated, thus it is the rule of democracy to go back to the people when this kind of situation arises,” he added.

Therefore, he stated that they had decided to approach the people again and dissolved the government.

Imran Khan stated that the king of jungle also put pressure on our people and brought down our governments in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and imposed their puppets, who had no public support, adding that when such governments were imposed, then AJK like situation arises.

He went on to say that there was similar situation in Balochistan where governments were formed against the public’s aspirations, resultantly such situation arises there as well.

Imran Khan recalled that he himself witnessed the situation in East Pakistan in 1971, where people just wanted their rights not secession but when they were cracked down and the mountains of atrocities were broken and oppressed due to a fake and false system due to which they seceded.

“Even today, the integrity of the country is threatened by the same fake and false system,” he alerted.

Imran Khan emphasised that the basis of democracy was moral standards and if a democracy lacked ethics, it could not be called a democracy. “The way democracy is being run with a stick in Pakistan is a mockery of democracy, as all parties are allowed to hold meetings except PTI,” he added.

PTI Founding Chairman said that PTI governments never restricted public gatherings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but PTI was denied permissions to hold public gatherings anywhere in the country and even false cases were made against the party leaders.

He noted that the representative of the fake system and beneficiary of Form 47 Governor KP was making personal attack on CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur, adding that the fake representatives of this false system issued statements and held press conferences against Justice Babar Sattar.

About Bushra Bibi cases, PTI Founding Chairman stated that they would file a reference against Judge Abul Hasanat and Judge Qudratullah the manner they sentenced Bushra Bibi in two sentences in five days.

Khan continued that the Al-Qadir Trust case was also being conducted with the same speed, while the cases of other politicians, which were pending in the same courts, were being given long dates. “We want proceedings of our cases in a normal manner,” he urged.

PTI Founding Chairman raised question as to why the petitions of PTI about the May 9 events and the February 8 elections were not being heard. “We want our trial conducted like the trials of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gilani were conducted,” he maintained.

Imran Khan made it clear that this was the defeat of the justice system because of this the common man was losing confidence in the justice system of the country.

He highlighted that at present the country was divided into two groups, on the one hand there was Form 47 who was given power and when the beneficiaries of Form-47 were questioned, they suddenly attacked and even began to pressure the judges and the media to cover their lies.

Imran Khan sated that they all were trying these to keep an artificial democracy running.

On the other, there were people of Form 45, who were subjected to all kinds of state oppressions and violence, whose clear victory was converted into defeat through fake Form 45, he said, adding that the entire system was based on a lie.

He stated that the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers were all representatives of this false system who had been unlawfully placed on these chairs and they had no power and authority.

About the appearance in the NAB amendments case in the Supreme Court, he said, “I was eager to speak during the hearing but I was not given the opportunity. The proceedings of this case should have been telecasted live.”I hope I will be given the opportunity to speak next time,” he added.

Imran Khan stated that these people were so scared that they even did not broadcast his picture.

He went on to say that this country was suffering from elite culture and the gap between rich and poor was widening alarmingly, as the elites have taken over the country.

PTI Founding Chairman stated that the system has reached a point where senior politicians like Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Parvaiz Elahi were in jails, adding that if they quit the party today, they would be released instantly.

On talks with the government, Imran said that there was no point in negotiating with form 47 people who had no power. “After the former interim PM’s statement, what justification does this government have” he questioned. “Anwaarul Haq Kakar sent a message to Shehbaz Sharif by taunting Hanif Abbasi,” he added.

He asserted that in the light of the statements of Kakar and Commissioner Rawalpindi, the truth of Form 47 would come to the fore and this government would automatically be collapsed, therefore what should he talk to them about?

Khan stated that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was a courageous person, who admitted that Bhutto did not get a fair trial, however, “I ask him whether I am being given right of a fair trial, hoping that justice will be done.”

He recalled that Dr Yasmeen Rashid wrote a letter to the CJP for seeking justice. “What is the fault of Yasmeen Rashid and other women,” he asked.

Khan warned that the way the country was being run, national security would be in danger, adding that this war was going against dictatorship.