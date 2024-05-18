LHC links Punjab’s e-bike scheme to NOC from EPD

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday placed a condition on the Punjab government’s scheme to distribute motorcycles to students, ruling that the program can only proceed once it obtains a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Environmental Protection Department (EPD).

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim issued the directions while presiding over a hearing related to smog control measures. The judge emphasized the gravity of air pollution, stating it’s a critical issue that demands immediate attention.

He expressed concerns during the hearing about the government’s motorcycle distribution plan, highlighting the lack of an environmental impact assessment as a criminal offense. Consequently, the High Court has mandated the program to secure an environmental NOC before any motorcycles are distributed to students.

The court also directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to submit a report detailing the restoration and tree management plans for seven of its sports complexes. Additionally, the High Court ordered the complete restoration and security enhancement of all parks within the city.

This decision follows a previous hearing where Justice Karim extended a stay order on the motorcycle distribution scheme and instructed the Punjab government to develop a comprehensive environmental policy alongside the lottery system for allocating the motorcycles. Citing environmental concerns, the court advised against electric motorcycles and emphasized promoting electric buses as a more sustainable alternative for students. The judge further directed the government to focus on reducing traffic congestion by providing electric buses to educational institutions.

The High Court also emphasized restraint on government officials from issuing public statements concerning ongoing legal cases.