Restricting livestream of SC’s proceedings on Khan’s appearance unjustified, discriminatory: PTI

Spokesperson urges CJP to protect judges from state coercion, interference to restore judiciary dignity, respect

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dubbed the restriction on the livestream of the court proceedings in the NAB law amendments case, which PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan attended via video link, as unjustified, discriminatory, and an attempt to deprive people of their fundamental constitutional right to access authentic information.

PTI Spokesperson stated that the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s decision of not allowing live telecast of the court proceedings against the set practice spoke volume of his discriminatory and prejudiced behavior and sought answer from him as to why the tradition of livestream was changed in a very discriminatory manner on the appearance of Imran Khan.

He said that the issue of NAB amendment was not about Imran Khan personal interests but about the protection of resources of 24 crore Pakistanis, strengthening the state’s system against corruption, and safeguarding the overall national interests, adding that after the Panama and Pandora leaks, the latest Dubai leaks also proved that Imran Khan was the only national leader in this country with transparent financial record, whose life, death, wealth and property all were in Pakistan.

PTI Spokesperson asserted that PTI Chairman-for-life wanted to strengthen the accountability system by preventing persons-specific amendments in the NAB law, adding that an unscrupulous chairman of the accountability bureau played a role of the main facilitator against Khan in the May 9 false flag operation.

He stated that it was Imran Khan’s fundamental and legal right to present his point of view as a petitioner on the matter of national importance but he was deprived of his fundamental right. PTI Spokesperson said that after the clear opinion of fellow judges, the CJP could not oppose the appearance of PTI Founder before the SC via video link, but he discriminated against him by not allowing live broadcast of the court proceedings.

He reminded that Article 10-A of the Constitution guaranteed the right to a fair trial, whereas Article 19-A ensured citizens’ access to authentic information.

PTI Spokesman went on to say that Imran Khan was under worst state revenge for political reasons without committing any crime, as the state imposed an illegal and unconstitutional ban on the broadcasting and publication of Imran Khan’s speech, photo and writing for the past over one year.

He asked that the CJP should tell as on whose instructions he put the constitution and law behind him to justify this extra-constitutional ban on Imran Khan.

Moreover, PTI Spokesman said that the chief justice should also answer that when court proceedings were broadcast live as usual, why this tradition was suddenly changed on the occasion of Imran Khan’s appearance.

He stated that the nation’s overwhelming response to a glimpse of PTI Founding Chairman’s court appearance clearly rejected the state vindictive approach and judicial facilitation.

PTI Spokesperson asserted that the personal and individual decisions of the CJP were becoming a source of tarnishing the image of the entire justice system in the eyes of the people.

PTI Spokesperson urged that CJP should repent for his biased implementation of the law and use his powers to restore the dignity and respect of the judiciary by protecting judges from state coercion and interference, and preventing deviation from the Constitution and law.