Bushra Bibi retracts ‘no-confidence’ on judge during £190 million case hearing

Former first lady refuses to sit in family corner or meet Imran’s sisters, takes a seat in media box

ISLAMABAD: Former first lady Bushra Bibi expressed no confidence in the judge on Friday during the hearing of the £190 million reference but later retracted her motion after discussions with incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and the legal team.

The accountability court hearing presided over by Judge Naseer Javaid Rana heard the £190 million reference, during which Bushra took to the rostrum and voiced her lack of confidence in the judge conducting the proceedings.

She stated that the previous hearing was conducted without her presence, to which the court replied that the previous hearing was adjourned without any proceedings taking place due to ‘security concerns’ cited by jail officials.

“I am a victim of injustice, and we do not trust you in the same manner that we did not trust the previous judges,” said the PTI founder’s wife.

The court then inquired from the defence team if they also shared Bushra’s sentiments. The legal team said that they “have confidence in the court” and requested permission to consult with the accused.

During the hour and half recess, former premier Imran along with the legal team reportedly explained the situation to Bushra, after which she retracted her earlier motion and reaffirmed trust in the court.

During the hearing today, the former first lady sat in the media box instead of the family corner. She also did not meet Imran or his sisters. This is the first time she has refused to meet the former premier’s siblings.

Later, she left the courtroom and called her daughters outside the courtroom to meet them. After consultation, the defendant’s lawyers filed a new request in court.

The request prayed to conduct hearings for the case every 14 days, similar to other cases, which the court approved. The court also did not record any witness statements today.

The court then issued notices for the hearing on May 22 and adjourned the proceedings until that date.

On May 15, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted PTI founder Imran Khan’s plea, granting him bail in the £190 million case.

The order, however, did not result in the ex-premier’s release from Adiala jail since his sentences in the Iddat and cipher cases are yet to be suspended.

The court asked the PTI founder to submit a surety bond of Rs1 million in order to secure bail.