Gandapur threatens to react strongly if Centre fails to resolve KP issues

Issues a fortnight deadline to federal govt to find solution to province’s issues via talks

Vows to provide Rs96b surplus to Centre by June 30 as IMF condition

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday lambasted the federal government over its failure to resolve the province’s core issues, warning the province would react strongly if the situation persists.

Speaking on the floor of KP Assembly on Friday, CM Gandapur said that the province has been given funds by the Centre after cutting Rs300 billion this fiscal year.

He said that KP has to hand over Rs96 billion surplus to the federal government as per the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also vowed that the province would provide the required funds to the federal government by June 30.

The chief executive, however, slammed other provinces for not fulfilling the agreed conditions, saying that they would not stay silent on the discrimination against the people of KP. He added that it was KP’s due right to receive Rs50 billion in funds within two months.

Gandapur warned the federal government of a strong reaction if it fails to give an exact timeline for resolving the province’s core issues, including payments of dues, new taxes, promised funds for countering law and order issues, loadshedding, and special funds for tribal areas.

He claimed that the Centre has to provide Rs1,510 billion in terms of electricity payments. The chief minister urged the federal government to fulfil its promises.

Commenting over pending electricity payments of the province, Gandapur blamed the federal government for deteriorated economic conditions. He added that KP people failed to pay Rs120 billion worth of electricity bills due to negative impacts on the national economy.

The chief minister also said that he would not allow anyone to cut electricity connections across the province.

Pointing towards the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), Gandapur said: “Wapda officer is bound to serve the province. If he fails to provide relief to the masses, then I reserve power to take over his office.”

The KP chief executive also claimed that he would lodge cases and jail those people who tried to snatch the due rights of the people. He gave a 15-day deadline to the Centre to find a way out via dialogues with the KP government.

CM Gandapur said that no one would be allowed to impose new taxes on the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) people without his permission in accordance with the 18th Amendment.

The chief minister announced improving the health insurance cards’ scheme after sharp criticism. He also declared introducing a resolution against illegal recruitment.

CM Gandapur promised that the provincial government would create employment opportunities for the citizens via technical education programmes. He also vowed that development projects would also be completed in the “Form 47” constituencies.