Khawaja Asif positive about Iran-Pak gas pipeline completion despite US warning

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has voiced optimism regarding the completion of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, despite warnings from the United States.

Asif emphasized the need for regional stakeholders to unite to safeguard their interests amidst the unrest in the region, highlighting the increased intervention of major powers like European and Western nations, particularly concerning Israel-related issues.

He hailed the recent visit of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi as a significant development, particularly in the context of the stalled pipeline project due to geopolitical challenges and international sanctions.

Asif’s remarks come as the US hinted at potential sanctions concerning business deals, including the gas pipeline project, between Iran and Pakistan following President Raisi’s visit.

The minister criticized the double standards of Western nations, especially regarding Israel’s actions compared to those of other countries worldwide.

He stressed the shared challenge of terrorism faced by Iran and Pakistan, underscoring their commitment to combat it together.

Despite security concerns preventing a large-scale meeting during President Raisi’s visit, Asif highlighted the longstanding relations between Pakistan and Iran.

His statements coincide with the joint statement issued by the Foreign Office outlining agreements on energy cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, despite US advisories against dealing with Iran due to the risk of sanctions.

The Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, initiated in 2010, aimed to address Pakistan’s energy needs with natural gas from Iran’s South Pars field.

While Iran has invested in its segment of the pipeline, Pakistan’s construction delays were attributed to international sanctions.

Facing a potential penalty, Pakistan’s interim government approved plans to commence construction earlier this year.

However, seeking a US sanctions waiver and navigating geopolitical complexities remain challenges for Pakistan, especially concerning its negotiations with the IMF.

With Pakistan’s domestic energy needs rising and LNG deals proving costly, the completion of the pipeline could offer relief, leveraging Iran’s substantial gas reserves.

Though originally involving India, the project’s scope has narrowed, with Delhi withdrawing its participation.