Lahore Commissioner Ali Randhawa most likely to be appointed Islamabad chief commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa is poised to take on the role of Islamabad chief commissioner, pending approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following a requisition from the Ministry of Interior to the Establishment Division.

According to the notification issued by the interior ministry, Randhawa, a senior bureaucrat of BPS-20 rank in the Pakistan Administrative Service, is set to assume responsibilities at both the chief commissioner’s office and the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The chief commissioner also serves as a board member of the CDA, as per the CDA Ordinance.

Upon PM Shehbaz Sharif’s approval, Randhawa’s appointment as the chief commissioner will be formalized, subsequently replacing Captain (retd) Anwarul Haq on both positions, as per official sources.

Furthermore, Director General Administration Aamir Khalil is slated to take over from Abdul Razzaq as the DG Resources in the CDA, with Razzaq transitioning to the HR Directorate.

Fayyaz Ahmad Watto, currently serving as Director Administration, will assume additional responsibilities as DG administration, while the deputy director general estate is reassigned as DG human resource.

Deputy DG HR Kamran Bakht is directed to report to the HR department for further assignment.

Additionally, Police officer Hina Munawwar, holding the BPS-18 rank, has been posted in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on deputation.

In a separate development, the Establishment Division has nominated six senior public officers for a course at the National Defence University (NDU). The nominees include Joint Secretary Finance Noreen Bashir, DG Foreign Affairs Tahir Hussain Andrabi, DG Foreign Affairs Ali Asad Gilani, DIG FIA Headquarters Ali Asad Gilani, and Joint Secretary Trade Bilal Pasha.