UN says Gaza will need $40bn, 80 years to fully rebuild from Israeli destruction

GAZA: A UN Development Programme Thursday said rebuilding Gaza will cost an enormous amount of 30 to 40 billion dollars and require an unprecedented effort since World War II.

“The United Nations Development Programme’s initial estimates for the reconstruction of… the Gaza Strip surpass $30 billion and could reach up to $40 billion,” said Director of the United Nations Development Programme Regional Bureau for Arab States Abdallah al-Dardari, addressing a press conference in the Jordanian capital Amman.

“The scale of the destruction is huge and unprecedented… This is a mission that the global community has not dealt with since World War II,” said Dardari.

He said that if Gaza’s reconstruction had to be carried out through the normal process, “it could take decades, and the Palestinian people did not have the luxury of waiting for decades”.