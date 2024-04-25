Malala vows to continue condemning Israel amid backlash

In response to recent controversy surrounding her collaboration with Hillary Clinton for a Broadway production, Malala Yousafzai has taken to social media to clarify her unwavering support for the people of Gaza. Amidst global criticism, the Nobel Prize laureate released an official statement to address concerns and reaffirm her stance.

Beginning her statement with a declaration of solidarity, Malala emphasized the ongoing suffering endured by Palestinians, particularly in light of recent reports of mass graves discovered at Gaza’s Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals. Expressing deep concern for the plight of Gaza’s residents, she underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid delivery.

Malala condemned the actions of the Israeli government, labeling them as violations of international law and war crimes. She commended efforts to hold accountable those responsible for such atrocities and pledged to continue advocating for a ceasefire both publicly and privately.