Goldy Brar, alleged mastermind in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, is alive: US Police

In an unexpected twist, reports surfaced claiming that Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s assassination, had been killed in a shooting incident in the US. However, the Fresno Police Department in California promptly refuted these claims.

Initial reports claimed that Brar was gunned down by unknown assailants while he stood outside a house with a friend at approximately 5:25pm. The assailants swiftly fled the scene, leaving Brar critically injured, as reported by Times of India.

However, the Fresno Police Department swiftly debunked these reports. Lieutenant William J. Dooley issued a statement quashing the rumours, emphasising that the victim was definitively not Brar.

The confusion surrounding the incident stemmed from misinformation spread on social media and online news agencies. Lieutenant Dooley expressed astonishment at the rapid spread of the false news, attributing it to unknown sources.

The misidentification of the victim brought attention to the real identity of the individual initially thought to be Brar. He was revealed to be Satinderjeet Brar, a notorious Canada-based gangster with ties to Bollywood and links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s syndicate.

Brar was born in Punjab and had gained notoriety as one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives. His criminal activities included alleged involvement in the assassination of District Youth Congress President, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, for which a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him in 2022.

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs had designated Brar as a terrorist, further underscoring the severity of his criminal activities. Despite the false reports of his demise, the true identity and criminal history of Brar, continue to be a matter of concern for law enforcement agencies both in Canada and internationally.

In 2023, Brar issued a chilling threat against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, demanding an apology for his involvement in the killing of a blackbuck, a revered animal in the Bishnoi community. Brar, known for his criminal activities and connections, made these threats during an exclusive television interview with India Today.

The gangster also claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. This was followed by Khan receiving numerous threat calls and letters, prompting heightened security measures outside his residence.

During the interview, Brar affirmed his determination, stating, “Bhai Sahab (referring to Lawrence Bishnoi) had stated that he wouldn’t apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful.” Brar also asserted that their targets extend beyond Khan, emphasising that they will continue their efforts against all their enemies until they succeed. The gangster clarified that Khan is their primary target, and they will persistently pursue their mission until their objective is achieved.

Furthermore, Brar admitted to the murder of rapper Sidhu Moosewala, justifying the act as a necessary lesson due to the singer’s alleged arrogance and misuse of political and financial power. “Sidhu Moosewala was an egoistic person. He misused his political and money power. It was necessary to teach him a lesson, and he was taught one,” Brar confessed.