Imran seeks earliest decisions on cases against him, Bushra Bibi

Says CJP faces no pressure because he becomes B-team against PTI

Warns nations don’t stand up against oppression remain slave forever

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founding Chairman Imran Khan urged the judges hearing his and his spouse Bushra Bibi’s cases to decide all their cases at the earliest instead of delaying them unnecessarily because ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’.

In his message to the nation from jail, PTI Founding Chairman stated that everyone knew that all these cases whether it was the Al-Qadir Trust case, the Iddat case or the Cypher case were fabricated, false and baseless.

About the statement of CJP Qazi Faiz Isa that there is no pressure on him, Imran Khan said: “Pressure faces only those who refuse to do wrong, while you have become B-team against PTI.”

PTI Chairman reminded him: “You snatched the PTI electoral symbol of bat, did not provide a level playing field to PTI, besides violating our basic human rights under the guise of May 9 incidents.”

He noted that PTI’s petition regarding May 9 had been pending since May 25, 2023, which was not fixed for hearing till date.

Similarly, Imran Khan stated that PTI’s petitions filed against the flagrant riggings in the general elections were also not fixed for hearing hitherto, besides unnecessarily delaying the issue of PTI women’s reserved seats.

He said that the Supreme Court’s (SC) decisions revived the doctrine of necessity once again, adding that decisions were being taken under duress and intimidations, which was destroying the judicial system of the country.

Imran Khan recalled that the letter of the six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) proved that a law of the jungle prevailed in the country. “It is high time that the judges of the top court should stand firmly with judges of the high courts and refuse to give wrong decisions under presser and coercions.

PTI Founding Chairman urged the nation that this was a historical opportunity to stand up, as great nations took advantage of such opportunities.

Imran Khan warned that the nations did not stand up against the oppression would remain slaves forever.

About parleys, PTI Founding Chairman reiterated that he was always ready for talks, but it could only take place when their stolen mandate was returned and innocent imprisoned workers were released.

Imran Khan asserted that negotiations were held only with the adversaries and talks should be held with those who were the biggest opponents of PTI at present.

He said that there was no example anywhere in the history of the world to frame three cases in one crime, adding that three cases had already been made against him and his wife in Toshakhana case.

However, Imran Khan pointed out that when nothing was found in the case against them, now preparations were being made to make fourth case against them, which was a sheer violation of the constitution and law.

PTI Founding Chairman said that he wrote a letter to the Telegraph in which he stated that not only his life but his wife was also in danger, who was being denied medical treatment for the last three months.