NATIONAL

Four officers held responsible for wheat import scandal suspended

By News Desk

In the scandal involving the import of surplus wheat during the caretaker government, the responsible individuals have been identified.

According to government sources, the Prime Minister has approved the recommendations of the inquiry committee.

Sources state that in light of these recommendations, approval has been given to suspend four officers from the Federal Ministry of National Food Security.

Formal action has been approved against the former Federal Secretary of National Food Security, Muhammad Asif, and the suspension of former DG Plant Protection, A.D. Abid, has also been approved.

According to sources, Food Security Commissioner I, Dr. Waseem, and Director Sohail have also been approved for suspension. The responsible officers have been charged with poor planning and negligence.

It is noteworthy that the import of surplus wheat caused the wheat market in the country to crash, forcing farmers to sell their wheat at lower prices.

Previous article
9 May ATC hearing: Court displeased with handling of Imran Khan’s sisters’ case
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Everything you need to know about the horrific ‘burning sun’ scandal

Disclaimer: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault and suicide. Reader’s discretion is advised. One of the biggest scandals in K-pop history has resurfaced. The...

Vawda doubles down, challenges judge to present evidence for being called ‘proxy’

Gold rates in Pakistan today – 21 May, 2024

Epaper_24-05-21 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.