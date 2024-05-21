Four officers held responsible for wheat import scandal suspended

In the scandal involving the import of surplus wheat during the caretaker government, the responsible individuals have been identified.

According to government sources, the Prime Minister has approved the recommendations of the inquiry committee.

Sources state that in light of these recommendations, approval has been given to suspend four officers from the Federal Ministry of National Food Security.

Formal action has been approved against the former Federal Secretary of National Food Security, Muhammad Asif, and the suspension of former DG Plant Protection, A.D. Abid, has also been approved.

According to sources, Food Security Commissioner I, Dr. Waseem, and Director Sohail have also been approved for suspension. The responsible officers have been charged with poor planning and negligence.

It is noteworthy that the import of surplus wheat caused the wheat market in the country to crash, forcing farmers to sell their wheat at lower prices.