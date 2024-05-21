Who are the 9 high court judges being considered for the Supreme Court?

A meeting of the Judicial Commission has been called on June 7 for the appointment of three judges to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to details, the Judicial Commission meeting on June 7 will consider the names of nine judges for appointments to the Supreme Court. The names under consideration include six judges from the Lahore High Court and three judges from the Sindh High Court.

For appointments to the Supreme Court, the judges under consideration from the Lahore High Court include Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad, as well as senior judges Justice Alia Neelum, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Shahid Bilal, and Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh.

The name of Chief Justice Aqeel Abbasi from the Sindh High Court will also be considered for appointment to the Supreme Court. Additionally, from the Sindh High Court, Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto are included among the nominated judges for the Supreme Court appointments.