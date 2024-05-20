CITY

Traffic comes to standstill in Lahore as car drives in opposite direction on flyover

By News Desk

Traffic in Lahore came to a standstill in the Cantonment and Cavalry areas today (Monday) after a vehicle somehow managed to drive against one way traffic on the Cavalry-DHA fly over.

Pictures from the scene of the incident showed a car facing the wrong direction on the newly constructed bridge. The car in question, a blue Suzuki Liana, evidently got onto the flyover from the DHA side, which is where the flyover terminates as it merges with the approach to DHA Main Boulevard turn.

It is unclear how the driver was able to pull-off such a maneuver as it occurred around 4PM on a Monday, which is peak rush hour.

The traffic jam lasted for up to half an hour until traffic police arrived at the scene to resolve the traffic blockage.

