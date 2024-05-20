Bilal Qureshi reacts to recently held swimwear fashion show in Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Pakistani showbiz actor Bilal Qureshi has expressed strong anger over the first-ever swimsuit fashion show held in Saudi Arabia.

Bilal Qureshi shared a post on his official Instagram story, stating that for the first time in the history of the Islamic country of Saudi Arabia, a swimsuit fashion show was organized in which models walked the runway in semi-nude swimsuits.

Expressing his feelings about the fashion show, the actor said, “I was born in Saudi Arabia and grew up there. I have always seen the strict adherence to the principles and laws of Islam there.”

Continuing his remarks, he said, “As a Muslim, seeing what is happening in Saudi Arabia now and how Western culture is being promoted there breaks my heart.”

When Bilal Qureshi’s Instagram story went viral on social media, users agreed with the actor’s sentiments and expressed their displeasure and anger over the fashion show held in Saudi Arabia.

The fashion show

Saudi Arabia, traditionally known for its strict conservatism, hosted its first-ever swimsuit fashion show on Friday, May 17. The event, showcasing designs by Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal, marked a notable cultural shift in the kingdom.

The fashion show featured primarily one-piece swimsuits in shades of beige, red, and blue. Many models had exposed shoulders, and some displayed partially visible midriffs.