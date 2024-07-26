Manchester police airport assault victim’s medical condition worsens

Following the brutal attack on an British-Pakistani man by Police at Manchester Airport yesterday, the medical condition of the victim has reportedly worsened.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Fahir Amaaz is under treatment at hospital and according to his solicitor, Akhmed Yakoob, a CT scan done yesterday has revealed a “cyst on his brain”.

The assault

In a video captured by one of the victim’s family it can be clearly seen that a police officer kicked and stamped on the victims head while he was restrained by another officer on the floor.

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) firearms officer responsible has since been suspended for striking a man twice as he lay prone on the floor.