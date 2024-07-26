World

Manchester police airport assault victim’s medical condition worsens

By News Desk

Following the brutal attack on an British-Pakistani man by Police at Manchester Airport yesterday, the medical condition of the victim has reportedly worsened.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Fahir Amaaz is under treatment at hospital and according to his solicitor, Akhmed Yakoob, a CT scan done yesterday has revealed a “cyst on his brain”.

The assault 

In a video captured by one of the victim’s family it can be clearly seen that a police officer kicked and stamped on the victims head while he was restrained by another officer on the floor.

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) firearms officer responsible has since been suspended for striking a man twice as he lay prone on the floor.

Previous article
Prince Harry criticised for selling Royal family secrets to media
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bugti clan clash in DHA Karachi claims 5 lives; 17 suspects...

Seventeen individuals have been apprehended following a violent clash between members of the Bugti clan in Karachi, which resulted in five fatalities and left...

Kate Middleton shares thrilling news close to her heart

Not interested in playing for Pakistan again, says Shoaib Malik

Section 144 imposed in Punjab, Islamabad in light of protest rallies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.