Dithering over the ban

The government’s inability to decide does not increase political stability

The PMLI(N) government’s deciding on deferring decisions on both the ban on the PTI and prosecuting the former President, PM and Deputy Speaker for high treason makes it seem that it has trapped itself by the announcement that it would do both, as a response to the Supreme Court’s having announced that the PTI could have a parliamentary party, and thus reserved seats for women and, minorities. The Cabinet must decide on both issues, otherwise they will not go forward at all. The Constitution recognises that banning a party or a prosecution for high treason are both political matters, which must be launched by the executive, and then decided by the judiciary, the Supreme Court deciding for any ban, and a special court trying the high treason case.  However, the executive does have the option of ignoring the sins of a party which apparently deserves banning, or any individuals who may have committed high treason, if it sees this Nelson’s eye as politically expedient.

It is significant that that the Prime Minister instead chose to condemn attempts to denigrate the Chief of Army Staff on social media. It is worth noting that the US State Department spokesman took notice of the arrest of the PTI spokesman who, along with several others, was arrested by the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, and remanded in custody. Apart from the incidents of May 9 last year, which Imran insists were a ‘false flag operation’, apart from the supposed ‘anti-state social media campaign’, the PTI also has to handle not just its opposition to the Azm-i-Istehkam operation, but its involvement in the Bannu incident, where protesters were fired upon after they had headed towards the Bannu Cantonment. KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s announcement that he had accepted all the demands of the Bannu Aman Jirga which met him did not provide much assurance that the matter was being handled with the circumspection needed. The way May 9 cases against Mr Khan and other PTI leaders are moving through the courts indicate that the matter is still not settled.

The PML(N) may have taken the banning and prosecution decision, and may have persuaded at least the PPP to come on board, but it is still shying away from a decision. Perhaps it needs to realize that it does not have the final decision in either case. If the Supreme Court throws out the ban, and the special court acquits the high treason accused, the government will not really be responsible.

Uzbekistan plans to increase exports of electrical products to Europe, South Asia, Middle East
