Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen

Pakistan’s ace mountaineer Sirbaz Khan added another feather to his cap on Tuesday when he successfully scaled the world’s highest mountain, Everest, without using supplementary oxygen.

Sirbaz, who had previously summitted the 8849-meter peak using bottled oxygen, reached the top earlier today at around 12:30 PM PST, becoming only the second Pakistani to scale the mountain without using oxygen.

Sajid Sidpara was the first to achieve this feat.

The Hunza-based climber is also the first Pakistani to climb 11 peaks over 8,000 meters without using oxygen support. In total, he has climbed 13 eight-thousanders.

Among the 13 eight-thousanders that Sirbaz has already climbed, only Annapurna and Kangchenjunga were summited using oxygen support.

Earlier this year, Sirbaz had to delay his plan to summit Shishapangma — his 14th and final eight-thousander — after Chinese authorities refused to open the mountain for climbing this season.