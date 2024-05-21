Entertainment

Lahore-based influencer attacked by pet cheetah at home

By Web Desk

Recently, a video of a cheetah attacking a Lahore-based influencer has gone viral online.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Nouman Hassan. The shocking video shows a cheetah sitting on a sofa between two men. As Hassan tries to pet the cheetah on its head and back, the large cat gets agitated and attacks him near his ear. It is not clear if the influencer suffered any injuries. However, he is seen walking away from the animal.

The influencer also has lions in his private collection, which he procured from an auction carried out by the Lahore Safari Zoo in August last year.

