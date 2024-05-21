NATIONAL

No change in schedule of summer vacations in Sindh

By Staff Report
A man drops his children to a school in Islamabad on June 7, 2021, as the government reopened educational institutes after remaining closed as a preventive measure amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday decided to stick to the plan and announced the summer vacations for schools from June 1 to July 31, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department, in the notification, said that the summer vacations are as per the decision of the steering committee.

Just like Punjab, a proposal to prepone summer vacations in Sindh was under consideration due to heatwave.

A day earlier, the Punjab government announced further seven-day holidays for all the public and private schools from May 25 to 31 because of scorching heat.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) also postponed the ninth and matric exams from May 21-27 due to extreme weather conditions in the metropolis.

A notification issued by the board stated that the decision has been taken in view of the heatwave alert issued by the National Disaster Management Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

A severe heatwave is expected to hit Punjab and Sindh from today (Tuesday) and to deal with the scorching heat authorities at both the federal and provincial levels have taken precautions to protect people from the deadly consequences such as heat-related illnesses.

Chances of an increase in heat-related issues such as heat stroke are likely to impact the population and are considered the most extreme form of heat-related illnesses with mortality rates ranging from 10% to 80%.

Previous article
Pakistan all set to launch communication satellite PAKSAT MM1
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen

Pakistan's ace mountaineer Sirbaz Khan added another feather to his cap on Tuesday when he successfully scaled the world's highest mountain, Everest, without using...

Who are the 9 high court judges being considered for the Supreme Court?

Four officers held responsible for wheat import scandal suspended

9 May ATC hearing: Court displeased with handling of Imran Khan’s sisters’ case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.