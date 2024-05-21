No change in schedule of summer vacations in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday decided to stick to the plan and announced the summer vacations for schools from June 1 to July 31, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department, in the notification, said that the summer vacations are as per the decision of the steering committee.

Just like Punjab, a proposal to prepone summer vacations in Sindh was under consideration due to heatwave.

A day earlier, the Punjab government announced further seven-day holidays for all the public and private schools from May 25 to 31 because of scorching heat.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) also postponed the ninth and matric exams from May 21-27 due to extreme weather conditions in the metropolis.

A notification issued by the board stated that the decision has been taken in view of the heatwave alert issued by the National Disaster Management Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

A severe heatwave is expected to hit Punjab and Sindh from today (Tuesday) and to deal with the scorching heat authorities at both the federal and provincial levels have taken precautions to protect people from the deadly consequences such as heat-related illnesses.

Chances of an increase in heat-related issues such as heat stroke are likely to impact the population and are considered the most extreme form of heat-related illnesses with mortality rates ranging from 10% to 80%.